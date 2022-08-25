Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Price Performance

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.11 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

