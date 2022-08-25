Inverse Finance Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $97.91 or 0.00453422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00228038 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001531 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. "

