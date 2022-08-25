Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 60,500.0% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 60,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.09. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

