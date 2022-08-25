Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $317.56. 1,392,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,864,980. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

