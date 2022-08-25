Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,066 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $64,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $147.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

