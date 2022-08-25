Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66. 5,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$63.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

