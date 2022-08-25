Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 25th (AAP, AGLE, APF, AZN, BE, ECO, FDEV, HL, HTWS, J)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 25th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $219.00 price target on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on the stock.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.