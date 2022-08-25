Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 25th (AAP, AGLE, APF, AZN, BE, ECO, FDEV, HL, HTWS, J)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 25th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $219.00 price target on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on the stock.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

