Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.