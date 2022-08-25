Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 507 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average is $171.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

