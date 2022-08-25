Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after acquiring an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 239,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

