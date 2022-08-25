Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

