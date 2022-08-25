Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

