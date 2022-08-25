Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.