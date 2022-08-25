Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

BR stock opened at $174.49 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average of $150.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,021 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,893. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

