Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

