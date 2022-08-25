Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Separately, ING Group raised Ion Beam Applications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

