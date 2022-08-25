IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.18 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $837.73 million and $10.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00071450 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

