Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.96

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and traded as low as $23.42. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

Isabella Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

