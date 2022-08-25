iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.34. Approximately 777,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,147,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.
