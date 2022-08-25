iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,681,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,167 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $143,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,449. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92.

