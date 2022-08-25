iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.13. 6,742,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.