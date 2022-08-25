iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

