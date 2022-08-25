iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

