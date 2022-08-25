iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

