iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.16% of iShares Gold Trust worth $51,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 85,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,014. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

