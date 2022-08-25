iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,920 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

