iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Custos Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 51,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 112,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 58,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,867 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54.

