iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.71% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $462,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

