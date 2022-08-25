iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Custos Family Office LLC’s Largest Position

Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 31.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.88. 103,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,586. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.78.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

