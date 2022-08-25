iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $247,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,667. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

