ITAM Games Price Tops $0.0244 (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ITAM Games has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ITAM Games Coin Profile

ITAM Games’ launch date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created. The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem. “

