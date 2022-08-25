Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.83

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.83 and traded as high as C$9.03. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 960,129 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on IVN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.82. The stock has a market cap of C$11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a current ratio of 22.59.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

