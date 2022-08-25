Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.18. The company had a trading volume of 551,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,739,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,356,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

