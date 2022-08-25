Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $9,043,749. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,418. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.41.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

