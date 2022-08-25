Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FUJIFILM Holdings Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for FUJIFILM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for FUJIFILM’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

