Jeneq Management LP Acquires New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

VEEV stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,660. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $336.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

