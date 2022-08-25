Jeneq Management LP Acquires New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,243,000. Shopify makes up 8.4% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 711,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,550,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Shopify

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

