Jeneq Management LP Acquires Shares of 27,042 Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Enfusion Stock Performance

About Enfusion

Enfusion stock remained flat at $11.59 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,110. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

