Jeneq Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,900 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,875,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,705,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,500,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

GitLab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,829. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,743 shares of company stock worth $10,569,762.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.