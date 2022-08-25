Jeneq Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jeneq Management LP decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,114,000 after acquiring an additional 236,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $240,716,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta Price Performance

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.