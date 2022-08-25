Jeneq Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jeneq Management LP lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,109 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 4.6% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.92. 50,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

