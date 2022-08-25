Jeneq Management LP Invests $454,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,685 shares of company stock worth $15,642,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.30.

DDOG stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.80. 102,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,637. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,039.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

