Jeneq Management LP Invests $479,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

AI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 24,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

