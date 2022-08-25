Jeneq Management LP Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Wix.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,941. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.