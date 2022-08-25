Jeneq Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,000 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVLR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.