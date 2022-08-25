Jeneq Management LP Takes $423,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.57. 11,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,670. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $2,529,664.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,616,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,182,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

