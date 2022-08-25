Jeneq Management LP Takes $508,000 Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.33. 5,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

