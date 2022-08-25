Jeneq Management LP Takes $528,000 Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Definitive Healthcare accounts for 0.1% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

DH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 3,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

