Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.2 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.02.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

