Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,072.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,567 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,918,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

